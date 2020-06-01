Suspect+in+the+Maligawatta+apartment+complex+shooting+arrested

A friend of the victim who was shot at the Maligawatta apartment complex, has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident.
He was produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court today.
Two grams and 200 milligrams of heroin were found in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Police have arrested the suspect near the Malwatta Bridge in Maligawatta .
He was produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court today.
Two grams and 200 milligrams of heroin were found in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Police have arrested the suspect near the Malwatta Bridge in Maligawatta .