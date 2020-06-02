Ravindra Wijegunawardena and Rajitha planned to assassinate me - Nissanka Senadhipathi

Avant Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi says that former Navy Commander Ravindra Wijegunawardena and former Minister Rajitha Senaratne colluded to assassinate him.

He made this statement while presenting evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate incidents of political revenge

The Chairman of Avant Garde Company, Nissanka Senadhipathi, testified on the second day of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate incidents of political revenge from 15.01.2015 to 16.11.2019.

Nissanka Senadhipathi said that former minister Rajitha Senaratne had proposed to him through one of his secretaries that he would not be prosecuted if he would help to imprison former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Nissanka Senadhipathi stated before the Presidential Commission that former minister Rajitha Senaratne had taken revenge on him for refusing to do so.

He also told the Presidential Commission that Rajitha Senaratne had pressurized him through a DIG in charge of the Galle area where the Avant Garde ship was docked.

According to Nissanka Senadhipathi, even though the Galle Magistrate and the Ministry of Defence had declared Avant Garde to be a legitimate company, the Mahanuwara MV vessel was taken over by the Navy in violation of the directives.

He also revealed about an attempt by the then Navy Commander Ravindra Wijegunawardena to assassinate him in collaboration with former Minister Rajitha Senaratne in anticipation of his promotion to the next post.

On December 31, 2015, two key guards of the former Navy Commander came to assassinate him with 9mm fire arm and the attempt was thwarted by his security.

Nissanka Senadhipathi told the commission that he had lodged a complaint with the Mirihana Police with the CCTV footage but no inquiries had been conducted.

He further stated that he had been called to the Bribery Commission in connection with the Avant Garde Company and that the two officers who had investigated it had told him that there was no problem in the incident.

The Chairman of the Avant Garde pointed out that he had been summoned before the Bribery Commission after Rajitha Senaratne issued statements against it.

Nissanka Senadhipathi stated that the two officers who had investigated during the tenure of Dilrukshi Wickremasinghe, had threatened him and had examined whether former President Mahinda Rajapakse or former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had been paid money.

President's Counsel Kuvera de Zoysa, appearing for Nissanka Senadhipathi, inquired as to whether they had questioned whether Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had been given money.

The Avant Garde chairman said that the officials had suggested that he could be released from his cases if he gave an affidavit saying that he gave Rs 200 million put into a sack.

President's Counsel Kuvera de Zoysa asked the witness whether he had a chance to meet the then President Maithripala Sirisena.

Nissanka Senadhipathi stated that after two years, and after eight letters were sent to former President Maithripala Sirisena, he met him at his official residence and Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando was also present.

The witness stated that when he pointed out to the President that the country had lost about Rs 10 billion in revenue after the acquisition of Avant Garde to the Navy, he was advised the reopen the company.