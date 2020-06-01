Protests continue despite the curfew in many states in USA (Video)

Protests are continuing in the state of Minnesota over the killing of an unarmed black youth in Minnesota by a police officer.President Trump sought refuge in an underground bunker at the White House as protests intensified in front of the White House last Friday night, the New York Times reported today.However, the President of the United States on Twitter has stated that the media propaganda is false.The sheriff of Michigan, meanwhile, has supported protests demanding justice, and it is noteworthy that a large number of white people have joined the protests.Foreign media reports that police officers in many states also knelt with protesters, acknowledging the abuse of a black man by a professional colleague.