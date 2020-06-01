Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,643

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,643 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-31 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,643

Recovered and discharged – 811

Patients under medical care – 821

New Cases for the day – 10*

Observation in Hospitals – 65

Total Deaths – 10

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 65,355