සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Weather Update - 02 June - Showers in several areas - depression over east-central Arabian sea area

Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 6:50

Weather+Update+-+02+June+-+Showers+in+several+areas++-+depression+over+east-central+Arabian+sea+area
The Department of Meteorology states that the Southwestern monsoon is gradually establishing across the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western and Southern provinces and in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa District.

The Department of Meteorology announces that the speed of wind across the island may increase up to 40kmph at times.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island during next 24 hours;

The depression over east-central Arabian sea area lay centered near latitude 14.4N and longitude 71.2E.

It is very likely to develop into a deep depression during next 12 hours and further develop in to a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 12 hours.

Fishing and naval community operating in these sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Condition of Rain:
Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds:
Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai and sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota.

State of Sea:
The deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.
Printing of Ballot Papers will commence today
Printing of Ballot Papers will commence today
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:44

Printing of 17 million ballot papers for the General Election will commence today, the Government Printer said. Read More

Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman
Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:46

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the HIRU news team that the Election Commission will meet and announce the date of the parliamentary... Read More

Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:22

The Supreme Court has decided to refuse leave to proceed on the Fundamental Rights petitions challenging the Gazette Proclamation issued by the President... Read More



Trending News

Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father - "He did not fall from the stairs"
01 June 2020
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father -
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
01 June 2020
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
02 June 2020
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
02 June 2020
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
Bus conductor sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping school girl
01 June 2020
Bus conductor sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping school girl

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.