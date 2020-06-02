Weather Update - 02 June - Showers in several areas - depression over east-central Arabian sea area

The Department of Meteorology states that the Southwestern monsoon is gradually establishing across the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western and Southern provinces and in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa District.The Department of Meteorology announces that the speed of wind across the island may increase up to 40kmph at times.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island during next 24 hours;

The depression over east-central Arabian sea area lay centered near latitude 14.4N and longitude 71.2E.It is very likely to develop into a deep depression during next 12 hours and further develop in to a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 12 hours.Fishing and naval community operating in these sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai and sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota.The deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.