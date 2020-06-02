10 Coronavirus patients reported in Sri Lanka yesterday - the last four reported patients were from Bangladesh

The total number of 19 Covid infected persons in the country increased up to 1643 yesterday.The total number of cases reported in the country yesterday was 10.The health department states that the last reported case of Covid-19 virus infection were four Sri Lankans who had come from Bangladesh.Meanwhile, the 1th Covid-19 death in Sri Lanka was reported yesterday (01).

Total confirmed cases – 1,643



Recovered and discharged – 811

Patients under medical care – 821

New Cases for the day – 10*

Observation in Hospitals – 65

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 65,355