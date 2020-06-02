Number+of+Coronavirus+infected+patients+worldwide+exceed+6.3+million

The total number of Coronavirus infected patients worldwide is 6,361,612.

The number of deaths reported due to the Coronavirus is 377,150.

With 22,004 new patients being identified in America during the past 24 hours the total number of persons infected with the Coronavirus in that country increased to 1,859,174 and the number of deaths increased by 720 to 106,923.

Brazil is in second place with the second highest number of Coronavirus infected persons.

During the past 24 hours 14,169 new Coronavirus patients have been identified and the total number of infected persons has increased to 529,018.

The number of deaths has passed thirty thousand with 732 deaths being reported during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the total number of infected persons in India has increased to 198,370 with 7,761 new patients being reported yesterday.

The number of Coronavirus deaths in India has increased to 5,608 and it has become the seventh worst affected country in the world.

It has been confirmed in a new study that the risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus can be minimized by maintaining individual distancing as well as wearing face and eye masks.

It was published in the Lancet Medical Magazine yesterday that this has been confirmed when results of 172 studies carried out in 16 countries were evaluated.