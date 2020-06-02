සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The Sri Lankan youth who was rejected twice in this country and joined the world’s most powerful Army and won his dream (photographs)

Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 11:00

The+Sri+Lankan+youth+who+was+rejected+twice+in+this+country+and+joined+the+world%E2%80%99s+most+powerful+Army+and+won+his+dream+%28photographs%29

The Sri Lankan youth who joined the world’s most powerful Army is a topic of conversation on Social Media these days. He is named Anuj Pujitha Gunawardena.

Anuj who has joined the Army of the United States of America and renders his service to the Army of that country repairs technologically advanced helicopters is a past pupil of Asoka Vidyalaya, Colombo.

Although he had attempted to join the Army in his motherland on two instances he had failed. Later this youth achieved his desire to join the security forces by becoming a member of the leading Army in the world.

Anuj had posted the following on his Facebook page containing the rejections he had to face and his experiences.

I wanted to join the Army at the age of 18. I went for an interview in my motherland to join the Army as a Cadet Officer.

I was rejected on this occasion saying that I did not fulfil physical requirements. That is since I did not have the specified weight and chest.

Since I liked the uniform I went for the interview the next year, for the second time.

Those who were there laughed at me saying “if you are coming back you should eat well and get into good physical shape.” I failed the interview during this instance as well. I came back home that day very sadly.

I submitted an application for the third time to join the Criminal Investigation Department. I got a letter saying that I would not be recruited without even an interview, for the relevant post. Since I was getting rejected continuously, I did not send any more applications to the Security Forces. However, I had this love for the uniform always. I never gave up my dream of joining the Army.

During this time, I got an opportunity to come to America. Here, when I was studying further, I saw a group from the Army and the Police who had come to the school to recruit students chatting with them. I listened to this conversation with great interest. One officer, suddenly asked me, “Wouldn’t you like to join the Army?”

I did not think twice and said “Yes I would like to.” What happened after that was like a dream to me. I passed the written examination of the Army as well as the physical fitness inspection.

Today, I repair advanced technology helicopters in the Army of the United States of America. The attacking helicopter AH 64 Apache is the world’s most powerful helicopter.

Being rejected is a blessing in life. Run after dreams. Imagine that these dreams become reality. Finally, you become victorious. That is for sure.

Anuj Pujtha Gunawardena 


 

  



Printing of Ballot Papers will commence today
Printing of Ballot Papers will commence today
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:44

Printing of 17 million ballot papers for the General Election will commence today, the Government Printer said. Read More

Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman
Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:46

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the HIRU news team that the Election Commission will meet and announce the date of the parliamentary... Read More

Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:22

The Supreme Court has decided to refuse leave to proceed on the Fundamental Rights petitions challenging the Gazette Proclamation issued by the President... Read More



Trending News

Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father - "He did not fall from the stairs"
01 June 2020
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father -
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
01 June 2020
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
02 June 2020
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
02 June 2020
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
Bus conductor sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping school girl
01 June 2020
Bus conductor sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping school girl

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.