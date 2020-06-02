The Sri Lankan youth who was rejected twice in this country and joined the world’s most powerful Army and won his dream (photographs)

The Sri Lankan youth who joined the world’s most powerful Army is a topic of conversation on Social Media these days. He is named Anuj Pujitha Gunawardena.

Anuj who has joined the Army of the United States of America and renders his service to the Army of that country repairs technologically advanced helicopters is a past pupil of Asoka Vidyalaya, Colombo.

Although he had attempted to join the Army in his motherland on two instances he had failed. Later this youth achieved his desire to join the security forces by becoming a member of the leading Army in the world.

Anuj had posted the following on his Facebook page containing the rejections he had to face and his experiences.

I wanted to join the Army at the age of 18. I went for an interview in my motherland to join the Army as a Cadet Officer.

I was rejected on this occasion saying that I did not fulfil physical requirements. That is since I did not have the specified weight and chest.

Since I liked the uniform I went for the interview the next year, for the second time.

Those who were there laughed at me saying “if you are coming back you should eat well and get into good physical shape.” I failed the interview during this instance as well. I came back home that day very sadly.

I submitted an application for the third time to join the Criminal Investigation Department. I got a letter saying that I would not be recruited without even an interview, for the relevant post. Since I was getting rejected continuously, I did not send any more applications to the Security Forces. However, I had this love for the uniform always. I never gave up my dream of joining the Army.

During this time, I got an opportunity to come to America. Here, when I was studying further, I saw a group from the Army and the Police who had come to the school to recruit students chatting with them. I listened to this conversation with great interest. One officer, suddenly asked me, “Wouldn’t you like to join the Army?”

I did not think twice and said “Yes I would like to.” What happened after that was like a dream to me. I passed the written examination of the Army as well as the physical fitness inspection.

Today, I repair advanced technology helicopters in the Army of the United States of America. The attacking helicopter AH 64 Apache is the world’s most powerful helicopter.

Being rejected is a blessing in life. Run after dreams. Imagine that these dreams become reality. Finally, you become victorious. That is for sure.

