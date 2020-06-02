The annual festival of the Vattapalai Kovil in Mullativu where lamps are lit using sea water, begins (photos)

The annual festival of the Vattapalai Kannagi Amman Kovil in Mullativu where lamps are lit using sea water commenced yesterday.

The ritual here is to bring sea water from Silawatte in Mullaitivu in a procession and light lamps using this water at the Vattapalai Kannagi Amman Kovil in Mullativu and subsequently commence the festival.

Although large crowds participated annually in this festival of the Vattapalai Kannagi Amman Kovil in Mullativu based on the risky health situation that prevails, health sectors have informed the administrative council of the Kovil to let only a limited number of persons take part this time.

The Kovil administrative council said that during past years more than two hundred thousand persons participated in this festival.

The final water cutting ceremony of the Kovil is due to be held on 08 June the Kovil administrative council said.





ඡායාරූප - වව්නියාව - මාධව කුලසේකර