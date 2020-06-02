A+discussion+today+on+how+to+hold+the+Esala+Perahera+Festival

A discussion of the first stage regarding holding the Kandy Esala Perahera festival this time in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic is due to be held this morning.

This is between health authorities of the Central Province and a group including the Diyawadana Nilame of the Dalada Maligawa.

At this discussion to be held in the premises of the Dalada Maligawa, in addition to conducting the Perahera, it is due to be discussed on how to open the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy subject to a health protection procedure which has been closed temporarily.

Meanwhile, the Basnayake Nilame Dilruwan Rajapakse of the Ruhunu Kataragama Dewala said that a decision will be made during this week regarding holding the historic Esala Perahera of the Dewala.

The Basnayake Nilame further said that a decision will be arrived at regarding this at a discussion to be held with health authorities.