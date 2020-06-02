It+is+33+years+since+the+massacre+of+Bikkhus+at+Aranthalawa

It is 33 years today since the brutal LTTE massacred in a most inhuman manner 31 Bikkhus at Aranthalawa.

On 2 June 1987 these Bikkhus were murdered at Ampara – Aranthalawa.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has issued a statement regarding this massacre of Bikkhus at Aranthalawa.

The Prime Minister points out that this was the most brutal carnage of Bikkhus since those carried out by enemies to capture Sri Lanka during the era of kingdoms in Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister points out that anyhow, the government led by the President has by now established a Presidential Task Force to protect the Buddhist Heritage in the Eastern Province and that similar to the past attention has been focused on eradicating victimization and crimes that take place at present.