Details of ten covid-19 infected persons reported in Sri Lanka, yesterday

The total number of coronavirus infected persons reported from the country increased to 1643 with 10 more patients reported yesterday.

The last ten reported patients yesterday include two Navy personnel, two close associates of Army soldiers, one from Indonesia, one from Belarus and four from Bangladesh (Bangladesh-4, Indonesia-1, Belarus-1).

Also, the number of people infected with the virus who have recovered increased to 811 with 10 more people recovering from the virus and leaving the hospital yesterday.

Meanwhile a ship belonging to the Indian Navy left the Port of Colombo with 700 Indians who were in Sri Lanka, unable to leave due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Total confirmed cases – 1,643



Recovered and discharged – 811

Patients under medical care – 821

New Cases for the day – 10*

Observation in Hospitals – 65

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 65,355