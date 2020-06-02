සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Major General Jagath Gunawardena assumed duties as the 55th Chief of Staff of the Army

Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 8:08

Major+General+Jagath+Gunawardena+assumed+duties+as+the+55th+Chief+of+Staff+of+the+Army
Major General Jagath Gunawardena assumed duties as the new Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army.

Major General Jagath Gunawardena assumed office as the 55th Chief of Staff of the Army during a simple ceremony at his office in the Army Headquarters yesterday (01), amid religious observances, greetings and best wishes according to the Army.

Prior to this new appointment, Major General Jagath Gunawardena was the Commandant at Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force (SLAVF).

Major General Jagath Gunawardena is a graduate of Sri Lanka Army Command and Staff College (Course Number 2), and Command and Staff College, Quetta, Pakistan. He was the recipient of ‘Commandant's Golden Pen’ award for best research paper at the Army Command and Staff College in year 1999. The instructional appointments that the senior officer held during his career include Officer Instructor at the Sri Lanka Military Academy, Directing Staff at Defence Services Command and Staff College, Head of the Training Team at Army Wing at the Defence Services Command and Staff College.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) War Studies degree from the University of Baluchistan in Pakistan, Master in Defence Studies from the University of Kelaniya, Sri Lanka, Master of Arts with Merit in Conflict Resolution from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom.

He held the appointments such as Master General Ordnance of the Army headquarters, Commander Security Forces - Wanni, General Officer Commanding of the 57 Infantry Division, Deputy Military Liaison Officer, Ministry of Defence and Director Plans .

During early stages of his military career, he took part in a number of major military operations as a field engineer officer and got injured during the Operation Balawegaya, the rescue operation for the Elephant-Pass Army camp in 1991.

He has been decorated with the gallantry award “Rana Sura Padakkama” (RSP) for his bravery in the face of the enemy and “Vishishta Seva Vibhishanaya” (VSV) and “Uttama Seva Padakkama” (USP) for his distinguished and unblemished service. In addition to that, he has been awarded over 12 service medals in recognition of services rendered to the Nation.

During his over three-decade long career, he has served many command appointments, including Officer Commanding Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit. He commanded 8 Field Engineer Regiment (Infantry Role) and commanded 6 Field Engineer Regiment (Combat Engineer Role) and during the same period he was the head of the mine action technical committee in Vavuniya. Afterwards he held the appointment of Commander 524 Infantry Brigade in Point Pedro, Centre Commandant of Corps of Sri Lanka Engineers for three years, and thereafter as the Commander Engineer Brigade. As the Commander Engineer Brigade, he expedited the de-mining process and standards to very high recognition for Sri Lankan de-miners.

After assumption of office in the morning (1), the newly-appointed Chief of Staff of the Army, Major General Jagath Gunawardena, paid his first formal courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva at the Army Headquarters and received his greetings and best wishes.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva during the interaction extended his best wishes on his new appointment and wished him good luck with his future assignments. He replaced Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage who retired from the Army a few days ago.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army during exchange of views with the new Chief of Staff underlined the need to transform the Army to match with future challenges and further promote professional career prospects in the organization while enhancing welfare roles for All Ranks.

Major General Jagath Gunawardena expressed his gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army for appointing him to this high office keeping full faith in him. 


Source - SL Army website 
Printing of Ballot Papers will commence today
Printing of Ballot Papers will commence today
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:44

Printing of 17 million ballot papers for the General Election will commence today, the Government Printer said. Read More

Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman
Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:46

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the HIRU news team that the Election Commission will meet and announce the date of the parliamentary... Read More

Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:22

The Supreme Court has decided to refuse leave to proceed on the Fundamental Rights petitions challenging the Gazette Proclamation issued by the President... Read More



Trending News

Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father - "He did not fall from the stairs"
01 June 2020
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father -
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
01 June 2020
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
02 June 2020
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
02 June 2020
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
Bus conductor sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping school girl
01 June 2020
Bus conductor sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping school girl

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.