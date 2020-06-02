Bakery owners in crisis owing to workers issue; Preparation to increase product prices as well

All Island Bakery Owners’ Union says that with the Coronavirus spread, their industrial sector has completely broken down.

Union chairman N. K.Jayawardhana told our news team that getting the employees who had gone to their home villages in view of the virus back to work had also become a problem.

The All Island Bakery Owners’ Union chairman also said that due to the raising of tariffs on a number of raw materials relevant to the bakery industry by the government recently, had also thrown them into severe difficulties.

Union chairman N. K.Jayawardhana said that due to this, raising the prices of bakery products would be inevitable.