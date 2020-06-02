The+Supreme+Court+decision+regarding+leave+to+proceed+for+the+fundamental+rights+petitions+filed+challenging+the+dissolution+of+Parliament+and+the+Parliamentary++election+date+to+be+announced+today

The Supreme Court decision regarding whether the court would grant leave to proceed or not for the fundamental rights petitions filed challenging the dissolution of Parliament and the Parliamentary general election date is to be announced today.

Accordingly the Supreme Court informed that the verdict will be announced at 3.00 pm today.

The supreme court issued the order when the petitions were taken up for the 10th day before the five judge bench of the Supreme Court yesterday including Chief justice, Jayantha Jayasuriya, justices Buveneka Aluwihare, Sisira de Abrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.





