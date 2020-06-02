The+Cyclone+Nisarga+nears+Mumbai

The Indian Department of Meteorology has issued warnings to several states in that country as a result of the Nisarga cyclone which developed in the Arabian Sea and is moving toward the West coast of India.

The warnings state that from today the cyclone with wind speeds of 100 kilometers per hour will have an impact on Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Mumbai as well as the state of Maharashtra.

At the same time, a Red Notice has been issued for day after tomorrow in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat due to this cyclone.

It is expected that the cyclone will reach landfall tomorrow and Indian Media said that a number of teams of the Indian National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in areas including Mumbai to face any situation that could occur.