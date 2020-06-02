සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The Cyclone Nisarga nears Mumbai

Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 11:09

The+Cyclone+Nisarga+nears+Mumbai

The Indian Department of Meteorology has issued warnings to several states in that country as a result of the Nisarga cyclone which developed in the Arabian Sea and is moving toward the West coast of India.

The warnings state that from today the cyclone with wind speeds of 100 kilometers per hour will have an impact on Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Mumbai as well as the state of Maharashtra.

At the same time, a Red Notice has been issued for day after tomorrow in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat due to this cyclone.

It is expected that the cyclone will reach landfall tomorrow and Indian Media said that a number of teams of the Indian National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in areas including Mumbai to face any situation that could occur. 

Printing of Ballot Papers will commence today
Printing of Ballot Papers will commence today
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:44

Printing of 17 million ballot papers for the General Election will commence today, the Government Printer said. Read More

Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman
Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:46

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the HIRU news team that the Election Commission will meet and announce the date of the parliamentary... Read More

Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:22

The Supreme Court has decided to refuse leave to proceed on the Fundamental Rights petitions challenging the Gazette Proclamation issued by the President... Read More



Trending News

Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father - "He did not fall from the stairs"
01 June 2020
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father -
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
01 June 2020
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
02 June 2020
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
02 June 2020
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
Bus conductor sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping school girl
01 June 2020
Bus conductor sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping school girl

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.