Another+individual+arrested+in+connection+with+the+shooting+at+a+restaurant+in+Soysapura

Another individual has been arrested in connection with the incident where persons arrived in a vehicle and shot at a restaurant in the Moratuwa – Soysapura area and damaged property.

The Police Special Task Force had taken the suspect into custody yesterday at Matara – Akuressa – Balakawela. At the time of his arrest the suspect had in his possession about 5 mg of Heroin.

The Police STF also said that this individuals is the main suspect in the murder of Municipal Councilor of the Dehiwela – Mount Lavinia Municipal Council Ranjan De Silva.

Previously, an individual named ‘Konda Janith’ was arrested at Eluwila – Panadura in connection with this shooting incident at Soysapura and the Police were granted permission to detain him for questioning until 5 of next month.

The Hiru TV news telecast CCTV video footage recently of this group arriving in a motor vehicle and shooting at the restaurant at Soysapura and fleeing. It was subsequently that security forces focused their attention on this.