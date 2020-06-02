Main+suspect+in+the+Maligawatte+shooting+incident+arrested

The three individuals including the main suspect taken into custody in connection with the shooting incident at the Maligawatte – Laksetha Sevana Housing Complex are scheduled to be produced before Courts today.



They were arrested during a joint operation carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division and the Police Special Task Force.



The STF arrested the main suspect in this incident last night, near a supermarket in Kotahena together with a revolver firearm manufactured in this country.



The other two suspects in the incident were taken into custody in Wellampitiya and Maligawatte areas last night by the Colombo Crimes Division.



The 35 year old individual who sustained injuries in the shooting carried out on 30 of last month is still being treated at the Colombo National Hospital.