Get used to living with the virus, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tells the people

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan engaged in an effort to justify reopening the country that was in lockdown due to the spread of the Coronavirus while the number of infected persons and deaths were rising.

He said that such a step had to be taken to prevent the economy from becoming inactive.

Pakistan has removed most of the restrictions that were imposed with the spread of the Coronavirus and it has been planned to open the country for the tourism industry as well.

However, cinemas, theatres and schools still remain closed.

In Pakistan where the population is 220 million, more than 72,000 Coronavirus infected persons have been reported and the number of deaths, as a result, is 1,543.

