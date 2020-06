During a search operation carried out by a group of naval personnel from the Northwestern Navy Command together with a team from the Silawathura Police in Silawathura – Marichchukatti a woman was taken into custody with a 12-bore firearm sans a license which was hidden in her house.

The woman who was arrested is 34 years of age and has been identified as a resident of the same area and the Silawathura Police are carrying out further investigations into this woman and the 12-bore firearm.