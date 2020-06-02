Providing+of+services+for+tours+brought+by+Tourist+Agents+to+be+exempt+from+VAT

Providing of services for tours being brought to this country by Tourist Agents registered at the Tourism Development Authority have been exempted from Value Added Tax (VAT).



In a statement issued by the Ministry of Industrial Exports, Investment Promotion, Tourism and Aviation Services it is mentioned that this exemption will be in effect from 1 April.



Approval was granted to the proposal submitted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to the Cabinet in relation to this subsequent to considering requests made by Tourist Agent institutions.



The statement issued by the Ministry further says that this step was taken by the government in order to raise the tourism industry which has collapsed as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.