A+reminder+from+the+Railway+Department

Commuters who have not yet registered at institutional level for planning railway transport facilities up to now should complete that task prior to 10 June the Railway Department informs people.

Deputy General Manager V. S. Polwaththage said that certain passengers obtain registration from institutional level and get seats reserved but do not use the train services.

He said that as a result when reserving seats for other commuters a problematic situation arises.

Accordingly, in the upcoming week when sending lists of passengers to the Railway Department once a week, he further said that a request is being made from relevant institutions to send only names of passengers who will actually be using train services.