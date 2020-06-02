Special attention focused on Dengue with the prevailing rains (video)

Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the Presidential Task Force on Dengue met under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, yesterday.

Since the risk of Covid-19 is gradually decreasing in Sri Lanka with the prevailing rains Dr. Anil Jasinghe said further that special attention should be focused on Dengue.

He also said that during this time a minimum number of Dengue patients are being reported since people remain in their houses due to the risk of Covid-19 and schools are still closed and factories and industries have not yet opened. Special attention by the Dengue Presidential Task Force was focused on the use of yoghurt cups made out of cardboard rather than plastic at the meeting yesterday.

He expressed these views when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning.