Will the petitions against holding the election be taken up for hearing or not? – the order to be issued at 3.00 pm

The order on, whether the Fundamental Rights petitions filed against the gazette notification issued by the President dissolving Parliament and the Election Commissioner on holding the Election on 20 June will be taken up for further hearing, will be given today at 3.00 pm.

Facts related to these petitions which were submitted were considered during a period of 10 days.

This was in the presence of a panel of five Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.

These Fundamental Rights petitions were filed by a group including the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, Center for Policy Alternatives and Journalist Victor Ivan.

Submission of facts from the petitioning factions, respondent factions as well as factions which filed intermediary petitions in relation to this, ended yesterday.