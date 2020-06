Although the government has introduced controlled maximum prices of Rs. 93, 96, 98 and 120 for White Raw Rice, Nadu, Samba and Keeri Samba Rice, consumers allege that there is no rice to be bought in the open market at these prices.

Meanwhile, retail traders say that they do not make a profit by selling rice at the controlled prices.

Some Consumers, shop owners and the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority expressed their vies to Hiru regarding this problem.