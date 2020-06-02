Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - 'Saharan has conducted 10 training camps in six locations, before the attack'

The Presidential Commission probing the Easter Sunday attacks was told today that Zahran Hashim had conducted weapons training at 10 camps in 6 places before unleashing the attacks.

The senior officer attached to the Terrorism Investigation Division testified before the Commission for the 3rd day yesterday.

He said such weapons training had been conducted at Seeppukulama in Hambantota, Lewella in Kandy, Yatihena in Malwana, Black pool and Shanthapura, Rambewa in Medawachchiya and Thalgaswewa.

He further said that except in the camp at Yatihena in Malwana, weapons training had been conducted in all other camps using T-56 firearms and pistols.

He said groups between 25 to 30 individuals have participated in these trainings.

The Senior Officer further said that several participants of these weapons trainings died in the attacks and some of them are already in remand.

Testifying before the commission, he said explosives for the attacks have been brought from Colombo and Valachchena while other materials were bought from goldsmiths and fertilizer traders as well.





