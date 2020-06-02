Two+members+of+the+Army+killed+in+an+accident+at+Bakamuna

In an accident that took place this morning at Damanayaya on the Dambulla – Bakamuna main road, two members of the Army were killed.

The Police Media Division said that the motorcycle on which the Army personnel were travelling had collided with a bus when the accident took place.

They were residents of Lunugala and Halthota aged 27 and 28 years.

The bodies of the deceased Army personnel have been placed at the Bakamuna Hospital by now and the driver of the bus has been taken into custody in connection with the accident.