Income+from+the+tourist+industry+drops+by+70+percent+due+to+the+Coronavirus

The Central Bank reports point out b exports in the month of March dropped 30 percent to US Dollars 1.2 billion.

Import of fuel dropped by 41 percent, textiles by 24 percent, equipment and machinery by 39 percent and building materials by 46 percent, which was of significance.

Import of vehicles during March had dropped from US Dollars 72 million to 39. As the Central Bank says the export income for the month of March 2020 dropped by 40 percent to US Dollars 531 million.

Exports of textiles and garments fell by 41 percent and income from the export of tea fell by 50 percent, Central Bank reports mentioned.

The income from the tourism industry during March fell by 70 percent to US Dollars 135 million.

When considering the first quarter of this year from January to March exports from this country dropped by 16 percent to US Dollars 2.65 billion and imports fell by 6.5 percent to US Dollars 4.5 billion.