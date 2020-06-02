SL+Cricketer+Shehan+Madushanka+has+been+further+remanded+until+June+9

Cricketer Shehan Madushanka has been further remanded until June 9, by Kuliyapitiya Magistrate over the heroin possession case.

He was taken into custody in May with 2 grams and 700 milligrams of Heroin in his possession and was ordered to be remanded until the 2nd of June subsequent to being produced before Court.

Sri Lanka Cricket banned him from all forms of cricket after he was arrested and remanded for possession of heroin.



Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said that he will not be able to participate in any form of cricket until an investigation is conducted.

Shehan Madushanka, who has not represented Sri Lanka in the last two years, took a hattrick in his first ODI match against Bangladesh.

In January 2018, he was named in Sri Lanka's One Day International (ODI) squad for the 2017–18 Bangladesh Tri-Nation Series.

He made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in the final of the tri-series on 27 January 2018. In that match, he became the fourth bowler and second Sri Lankan to take a hat-trick on debut in an ODI. In that match he bowled 6.1 overs and took 3 wickets after conceding 26 runs, with an economy of 4.21, including a maiden over.