සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

SL Cricketer Shehan Madushanka has been further remanded until June 9

Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 13:27

SL+Cricketer+Shehan+Madushanka+has+been+further+remanded+until+June+9

Cricketer Shehan Madushanka has been further remanded until June 9, by Kuliyapitiya Magistrate over the heroin possession case.

He was taken into custody in May with 2 grams and 700 milligrams of Heroin in his possession and was ordered to be remanded until the 2nd of June subsequent to being produced before Court.

Sri Lanka Cricket banned him from all forms of cricket after he was arrested and remanded for possession of heroin. 

Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said that he will not be able to participate in any form of cricket until an investigation is conducted. 

Shehan Madushanka, who has not represented Sri Lanka in the last two years, took a hattrick in his first ODI match against Bangladesh.

In January 2018, he was named in Sri Lanka's One Day International (ODI) squad for the 2017–18 Bangladesh Tri-Nation Series.

He made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in the final of the tri-series on 27 January 2018. In that match, he became the fourth bowler and second Sri Lankan to take a hat-trick on debut in an ODI. In that match he bowled 6.1 overs and took 3 wickets after conceding 26 runs, with an economy of 4.21, including a maiden over.     

Printing of Ballot Papers will commence today
Printing of Ballot Papers will commence today
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:44

Printing of 17 million ballot papers for the General Election will commence today, the Government Printer said. Read More

Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman
Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:46

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the HIRU news team that the Election Commission will meet and announce the date of the parliamentary... Read More

Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:22

The Supreme Court has decided to refuse leave to proceed on the Fundamental Rights petitions challenging the Gazette Proclamation issued by the President... Read More



Trending News

Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father - "He did not fall from the stairs"
01 June 2020
Jeevan Thondaman speaks to Hiru for the first time after the death of his father -
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
01 June 2020
A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
02 June 2020
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
02 June 2020
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
Bus conductor sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping school girl
01 June 2020
Bus conductor sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping school girl

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.