A historic verdict today on holding the Election – Ashok Abeysinghe (video)

Former Member of Parliament Ashok Abeysinghe said that a historic case verdict will be given today regarding holding the election.
He made this comment during a news discussion held this morning.
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 14:50
Former Member of Parliament Ashok Abeysinghe said that a historic case verdict will be given today regarding holding the election.
He made this comment during a news discussion held this morning.
Printing of 17 million ballot papers for the General Election will commence today, the Government Printer said. Read More
Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the HIRU news team that the Election Commission will meet and announce the date of the parliamentary... Read More
The Supreme Court has decided to refuse leave to proceed on the Fundamental Rights petitions challenging the Gazette Proclamation issued by the President... Read More