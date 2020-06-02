The sad story of the people of Udawalawe – Diggala who have no bridge (video)

A bridge was constructed in 2006 under Samurdhi Special Projects in the year 2006 across the Malabotuaara Ela – Diggala – Udawalawe in the Embilipitiya Divisional Secretariat Division.

This bridge, 40 feet long and 15 feet wide has been destroyed to heavy rains and as a result people from more than 100 farming families in Diggala are facing many hardships in order to achieve their travel requirements.

They said they face difficulties in taking their agriproducts to market as well as sending their children to school and when taking patients to hospitals.