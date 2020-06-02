The grasshoppers which are destroying cultivations in Mawathagama spread to several other areas (video)

The species of grasshoppers found in Mawathagama – Kurunegala, it is reported have spread to several other areas by now.

Meanwhile, information was reported from Welikanda - Polonnaruwa regarding a species of butterflies which were destroying cultivations.

We revealed through Hiru TV news recently about a species of grasshoppers who were destroying cultivations in Mawathagama – Kurunegala.

This was within a background where a dessert grasshopper species was spreading in African countries and several states in Northern India.

However, Agri Officers said that this species of grasshopper is due to a spread of this type of grasshopper inherent to Sri Lanka.

It is reported that by today, this grasshoppers’ hazard has spread to Mawanella – Athnagoda area as well.