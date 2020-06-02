Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)

The Supreme Court has decided to refuse leave to proceed on the Fundamental Rights petitions challenging the Gazette Proclamation issued by the President to dissolve Parliament and the gazette notification issued by the Election Commissioner to hold the Election on 20.



Accordingly, the Five-Judge bench of the Supreme Court unanimously decided to dismiss the the petitions without hearing them.

The order was given after information contained in the petitions in relation to this matter were considered for a period of 10 days by a panel of five Supreme Court judges comprising of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda.



The parties who filed the petition and the intervenient petitioners were present at the Supreme Court when the decision was announced today.



Meanwhile, President's Counsel Ali Sabri told the media after the verdict that the President's actions as Executive President were legitimate.



The court correspondent said that the initial objections to the petitions were also rejected by a majority.

The HIRU TV live broadcast is given below;



