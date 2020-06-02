Election Commission says the Election date will be announced tomorrow after the commission meeting - Commission Chairman

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the HIRU news team that the Election Commission will meet and announce the date of the parliamentary election tomorrow, according to the decision given by the Supreme Court.
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 15:46
