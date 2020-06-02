Celebrating their joy after Supreme Court decision (Photo) petitioners

The five-member Supreme Court bench unanimously decided to dismiss the petitions filed regarding the Gazette Notifications to dissolve Parliament and to hold the Parliamentary Election on 20 June. Accordingly, the Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya expressing his views to the Hiru News Division subsequent to the Supreme Court verdict being declared, stated that the date of the Election will be decided tomorrow at the meeting of the Commission, .

Consideration of petitions which took place over a period of 10 days was completed yesterday and the five-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, Sisira De Aabrew, Priyantha Jayawardena and Vijith Malalgoda said that the verdict will be declared today.



Accordingly, at 3.00 pm, delivering the verdict the Chief Justice said that a majority of the five-member bench of judges decided to reject the objections submitted regarding these petitions.

These petitions were filed challenging the Gazette Notifications issued on holding the General Election on 20 June and dissolving Parliament by the President, by seven petitioners including the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, the Democratic United National Front, the Center for Policy Alternatives and Journalist Victor Ivan.

Subsequent to the verdict of the Supreme Court being declared people in a number of areas lit fire crackers and expressed their pleasure our Hiru Regional Reporters said.

