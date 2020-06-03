Another+suspect+arrested+in+connection+with+the+Maligawatte+Laksetha+Sevana+Shooting

A suspect was taken into custody by the Maligawatte Police in connection with the shooting incident of an individual on the 10 floor of the Maligawatte – Laksetha Sevana Apartment Complex.

The 38 year old suspect who was arrested last night is a resident of the same area.

Information has been revealed that this shooting was carried out under the instructions of Kanjipani Imran who is in prison at the moment.

At the same time, the main suspect in the shooting of 'Sunshine Sudda' at Mirissa, underworld gang member 'Athurugiriye Jerome' has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force with 40gms of Heroin in his possession.

Last Saturday morning, two persons who arrived on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting near the Weligama – Mirissa fisheries harbour.





