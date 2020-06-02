Permission+to+detain+and+question+the+two+suspects+arrested+over+the+Maligawatta+shooting+incident

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has granted permission to detain and question two suspects arrested in the Wellampitiya and Maligawatta areas for allegedly shooting a person on the 10th floor of the Maligawatta - Laksetha Sevana apartment complex.

Accordingly, the suspects arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division yesterday will be detained for seven days and interrogated.

The main suspect in the incident, 31-year-old Bamunuarachchige Rukshan alias 'Ukshan', was arrested last night at a Kotahena supermarket with a revolver manufactured in Sri Lanka by the Police Special Task Force.