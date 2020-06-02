One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,648

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,648 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

The total number of infected people in Sri Lanka has risen to 1648 following the deaths of another returnee from Dubai.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka has risen to 823.

Today, 12 people have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.

Currently, 813 people infected with the virus are receiving treatment at several hospitals island wide.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, who joined the Hiru TV “Pathare Visthare” program this morning, said that the virus cluster around the Navy is becoming inactive.

Meanwhile, 291 Sri Lankans in Singapore arrived in the island this evening. It was in a special aircraft belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines.

Our airport correspondent stated that their samples are being obtained at the Katunayake airport for PCR examinations.

In addition, another group of Sri Lankans residing in the UK will be brought to Sri Lanka next Saturday.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to restore the public transport services including train and bus services among districts as usual with consideration to the public behaviour and the health guidelines.

According to the Ministry of Transport Services Management, the decision was taken at a meeting held today with the Minister of Transport Mahinda Amaraweera, the National Transport Commission and the heads of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

Transport Services Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the public transport services will be operated normally from Monday onwards.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-02 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,648



Recovered and discharged – 823

Patients under medical care – 814

New Cases for the day – 05*

Observation in Hospitals – 84

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 66,421