Owners and directors of 12 companies under ETI have changed at different times - Registrar of companies before the commission

Registrar of companies Nihal Ranjith Siriwardena stated that the owners and directors of some of the 12 companies in the ETI group have changed at different times.

This was when the Presidential Commission appointed to look into the ETI company's financial irregularities met today. This is the first time the Commission met after its tenure was extended.

On January 9, the President appointed a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate alleged irregularities and malpractices of the ETI company that is a financial institutional regulated by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The commission comprises of Retired Supreme Court Judge K.T. Chithrasiri, Retired Solicitor General Suhada Gamlath and retired banker D.M Gunasekara. The commission's official period was scheduled to end on April 9, but the commission's hearing began today after the official term was extended to October 9 , 2020.



Accordingly, the Registrar General of Companies Nihal Ranjith Siriwardena was summoned to the Commission today for a hearing of evidence.

The Commission inquired whether the owners and directors of the twelve companies in the ETI Group have changed at different times. The witness stated that changes have occurred in some of the twelve companies.



The Commission asked him to submit the relevant information. The witness stated that files with detailed information will be submitted to the Commission tomorrow. When the Commission met, the Members of the organization to protect the ETI depositors were also present.