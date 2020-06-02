සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

June 4 (Thursday) declared a holiday for all Government institutions -Ministry of Public Administration & Home Affairs

Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 20:03

June+4+%28Thursday%29+declared+a+holiday+for+all+Government+institutions+-Ministry+of+Public+Administration+%26+Home+Affairs

Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government has declared Thursday 4th June a holiday for all Government institutions in view of Island-wide curfew

Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,656
Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,656
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 23:54

Seven (07) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,656 according to the latest... Read More

A dead leopard has been found caught in a snare in the Menikavita area in Hakpitiya, Neluwa- (Video)
A dead leopard has been found caught in a snare in the Menikavita area in Hakpitiya, Neluwa- (Video)
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 22:59

A dead leopard has been found caught is a snare in the Menikavita area in Hakpitiya, Neluwa. Wildlife officials said that some people had taken away its... Read More

School buses and buses used for trips to be also deployed for passenger transport - (video)
School buses and buses used for trips to be also deployed for passenger transport - (video)
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 22:52

The Ministry of Transport has decided to continue all public transport services including trains, buses and other public transport services from Monday... Read More



Trending News

Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
02 June 2020
Normal bus and train services to recommence from next Monday
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
02 June 2020
Main suspect in the Maligawatte shooting incident arrested
June 4 (Thursday) declared a holiday for all Government institutions -Ministry of Public Administration & Home Affairs
02 June 2020
June 4 (Thursday) declared a holiday for all Government institutions -Ministry of Public Administration & Home Affairs
Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
02 June 2020
Supreme Court refuse leave to proceed the FR petitions challenging the Election date. (Video)
Suspect involved in the Moratuwa shooting arrested in Matara (Video)
01 June 2020
Suspect involved in the Moratuwa shooting arrested in Matara (Video)

International News

Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
01 June 2020
Tear gas fired at protestors near the White House
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
31 May 2020
Curfew in several cities in USA due to protests
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
31 May 2020
US President Donald Trump postpones the G-7 summit
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
31 May 2020
Trump vows to stop 'mob violence' amid riots over George Floyd death
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.