One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,649

Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 20:51

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection a returnee from Russia.

The country total has increased to 1,649 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-02 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,649

Recovered and discharged – 823

Patients under medical care – 815

New Cases for the day – 06* 

Observation in Hospitals – 84

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted66,421

 

Date

New patients 
from 25 May

PCR tests 
conducted

02-June

05*

Tbc*

01-June

10

1,066

31-May

13

1,420

30-May

62

1,727

29-May

28

1,330

28-May

61

1,713

27-May

150

1,838

26-May

137

1,146

25-May

41

1,347
