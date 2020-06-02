Mawathagama Locusts to the Southern Province (Video)

The species of grasshoppers reported from Mawathagama – Kurunegala has been found in the district of Matara too, by now. Assistant Agriculture Director of the Bathalegoda Paddy Research Institute S. R. Sarathchandra said that information has been reported about this species of grasshopper which cause harm to cultivations in Matara – Poorugamuwa and Walakanda areas.

Hiru News reported recently on this species of grasshoppers found in the Francisco Estate – Mawathagama and later the Director General of Agriculture visited the area and carried out observation. As of today, these grasshoppers have harmed cultivations in Mawanella – Athnagoda too.

Assistant Agriculture Director of the Bathalegoda Paddy Research Institute S. R. Sarathchandra said that these grasshoppers have been identified from three districts at present.

This grasshopper has been identified as the ‘Yellow dotted grasshopper’ by now and the Coconut Research Institute said that it has been reported from this country since the year 1925.

The Larvae Scientist Dr. Nayani Hettiarachchi of the institute said that in relation to other years, the population of this insect has increased rapidly this year and if they are not controlled it could develop into an epidemic situation.