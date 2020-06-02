School buses and buses used for trips to be also deployed for passenger transport - (video)

The Ministry of Transport has decided to continue all public transport services including trains, buses and other public transport services from Monday under normal conditions with due considerations to the behaviour of the public and the covid-19 situation.

Accordingly, private and CTB buses will operate at maximum strength and the school buses used by children for transport and busses used for trips will also be temporarily deployed.

The National Transport Commission and the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will be temporarily registering those buses from tomorrow.