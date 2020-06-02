A dead leopard has been found caught in a snare in the Menikavita area in Hakpitiya, Neluwa- (Video)

A dead leopard has been found caught is a snare in the Menikavita area in Hakpitiya, Neluwa. Wildlife officials said that some people had taken away its nails and teeth saying that the leopard had died four days ago.
Tuesday, 02 June 2020 - 22:59
