The Meteorology Department said that the Southwest monsoon is establishing itself across the island gradually.

Rain will be experienced in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces as well as in the districts of Galle and Matara while in a few places in the Eastern and Uva Provinces rain or thundershowers could occur today (03) after about 2.00 pm.

The Meteorology Department warns that the speed of wind across the island could increase up to 40 kilometers per hour.