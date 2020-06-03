සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Details of 40 Covid-19 infected patients reported from Sri Lanka yesterday

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 7:43

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that 32 of the 40 coronavirus cases reported in the country yesterday, are returnees from overseas.

According to the Army Commander, seven of them are Navy personnel and one of them is a close associate of Navy.  

According to health officials, at 11.50pm last night another 27 cases were reported and the total number increased to 1683.

Total confirmed cases – 1,656

Recovered and discharged – 823

Patients under medical care – 849

New Cases for the day – 40* 

Observation in Hospitals – 84

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 66,421



Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 15:51

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 14:11

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 - 15:57

