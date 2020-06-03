Pohottuwa+is+ready+to+name+a+successor+to+the+candidacy+of+Thondaman+which+fell+vacant

The Election Commission has decided to inform the Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam to nominate another person in place of the Nuwara Eliya District candidacy which fell vacant with the demise of Minister Arumugam Thondaman.

In response to an inquiry we made, Sagara Kariyawasam said that he has not yet received the letter concerned.

He further said that he hopes to appoint a successor subsequent to receiving that notification.

He also said that he had made a request from the Election Commission to allow him to nominate someone for the vacant candidacy.

Anyhow, the Ceylon Workers Congress had requested Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to name late Arumugam Thondaman’s son, Jeevan Thondaman for the vacant candidacy.