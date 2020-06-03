The+Election+Commission+to+meet+today+to+specify+a+date+for+the+General+Election

The Election Commission will meet today to discuss details relevant to holding the General Election.

That is with the verdict declared by the Supreme Court yesterday.

The five-judge bench of Supreme Court judges led by the Chief Justice unanimously agreed to reject without any further consideration the petitions filed requesting that the Gazette Notifications issued to dissolve Parliament and to hold the Election on 20 June be declared null and void.

Meanwhile, at a media briefing held yesterday in Kandy, former State Minister, Media Spokesman for the Government Keheliya Rambukwella said that he believes that the Election Commission will make arrangements to hold the Election as soon as possible in compliance with health rules and regulations.