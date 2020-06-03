The student who created an automatic water tap with Rs. 3,000 (video)

Student Olitha Induwara, studying in the Science sector of Grade 12 at the Ananda National School, Chilaw has succeeded in manufacturing an automatic water tap.

Student Olitha said that he had only bought a basin and this water tap was produced using waste material usually disposed of.

The Principal of the Ananda National School and Secretary of the Chilaw General Hospital branch of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said that Olitha has succeeded in manufacturing an automatic water tap that is different from the usual automatic taps found in the market.



