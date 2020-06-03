Another+revelation+regarding+the+Easter+Sunday+attacks+at+the+Presidential+Commission

It was revealed at the Presidential Commission inquiring into last year’s Easter Sunday attacks that on 14 occasions investigation reports were handed over to the then Inspector General of Police subsequent to inquiring into information regarding some video clips which Zaharan Hasheem had released through his Facebook Account.

This was when a senior officer of the Terrorism Control and Investigation Division gave evidence yesterday. He gave evidence day before yesterday for the third day.

The Presidential Commission inquired from him whether information was received regarding Zaharan Hasheem previously through the IGP.

According to facts provided to the IGP by the State Intelligence Service, the witness said that the IGP instructed his division to inquire into these.

During the period 2017 -2018 Zaharan had released several video clips through his Facebook account and subsequent to finding out information regarding these the witness mentioned that the IGP was given investigation reports on 14 occasions.

The Commission questioned the witness as to whether the IGP requested only further reports and whether he did not give instructions to take future action.

The witness replied that on each of these occasions, the IGP had requested further reports.

The witness revealed in the presence of the Commission that based on the possibility that the general Muslim youth community could become motivated through the statements in the video clips posted by Zaharan to join extremist activities, an open warrant had been issued for the arrest of Zaharan.

Accordingly, although efforts were made on several instances to arrest Zaharan, it had not been possible to find out where the suspect was.

The Commission asked the witness whether all police stations in the island had been aware of this open warrant.

In response the witness replied that even though it had to be so, it had not happened and that he did not believe that this had happened due to an oversight.

The Commission also inquired whether the National Thowheed Jamath Organization where Zaharan was the leader had political protection or not.

The senior officer of the Terrorism Control and Investigation Division revealed to the Commission that a politician was providing protection personally to Zaharan Hasheem but not to the organization, and that it was a then member of the Easter Provincial Council named Sibly Farook who was this politician.